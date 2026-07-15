Man held for torture of woman

CHINIOT: The City Police Station registered a case on Tuesday against four men on charges of torturing a woman and stripping her naked and arrested one of them.

According to the first information report (FIR), Nasreen Bibi, widow of Imran Baloch, a resident of the Lahore Road, was approached by Imran of Chak Jhumra who tried develop relationship with her. Imran reached her home, armed with an iron rod, along with his friend, Imtiaz Khan, two unidentified armed accomplices. Imran and Imtiaz, who were drunk, attacked Nasreen with the iron rod and hit her head, leading to bleeding.

The suspects tore off her clothes, and humiliated her. They remained at Nasreen’s home for four hours and kept torturing her until she fell unconscious. Later, the suspects fled from scene and Nasreen was shifted to hospital by her neighbours. SHO Rizwan Ali told Dawn a case had been registered against four persons, including Imran and Imtiaz, and the former was arrested.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026