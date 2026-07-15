E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Punjab reshuffles bureaucracy across departments

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of several officials, including commissioners and deputy commissioners.

According to notifications, Musarrat Jabeen, commissioner of Faisalabad, has been transferred to the post of secretary of the Public Prosecution Department. Imran Hamid, director general of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has replaced her.

Syed Musa Raza, director general of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), has been posted as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) DG. Mansoor Ahmad, MD of the Horticulture Agency, Lahore, has been appointed as Punjab Food Authority DG.

Umer Javed, DG of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been posted as DG Suthra Punjab Authority. Umer Abbas Mela, DC Toba Tek Singh, has replaced him as DG PDMA.

Muhammad Waheed Asghar Bhatti, chief of section at the Planning & Development Board, has been posted as MD of Punjab Resource Management & Policy Unit (PRMPU) and Saba Asghar Ali, DC Sialkot, has replaced him at the board.

Awais Mushtaq, additional director general (housing) at the LDA, has been posted as DC Sialkot. Maham Asif Malik, additional secretary at Home Department, has been posted as DC Toba Tek Singh. Ahmed Usman Javaid, DC Okara, has been posted as Additional Secretary at the Home Department.

Muhammad Ikram Malik, additional secretary Irrigation, has been posted as DC Okara.

Ali Akbar, DC Jhang, has been posted as additional secretary Irrigation. Babar Sahib Din, DG Suthra Punjab, has been posted as DC Jhang.

Maleeha Rashid, DC Khanewal, has been directed to report to the Services & General Administration Department. Hena Arshad, additional secretary Health and Population, has been posted as DC Khanewal.

Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao, DC Nankana Sahib, has been posted as additional secretary Health and Population. Ra’ana Hameed, secretary (S&C) at the Board of Revenue, has been posted as DC Nankana Sahib.

Sayyed Muhammad Abbas Shah, additional secretary Finance, has been posted as DC Bahawalnagar.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhoon, DC Bahawalnagar, has been posted as CEO of Punjab Saaf Pani Authority. Retired Capt Syed Ali Asghar, CEO of the authority, has been posted as additional secretary at the Finance Department.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

WHEN Pakistan assumed the chairmanship of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women this week, it did so while...
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe