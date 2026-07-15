Punjab reshuffles bureaucracy across departments

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of several officials, including commissioners and deputy commissioners.

According to notifications, Musarrat Jabeen, commissioner of Faisalabad, has been transferred to the post of secretary of the Public Prosecution Department. Imran Hamid, director general of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has replaced her.

Syed Musa Raza, director general of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), has been posted as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) DG. Mansoor Ahmad, MD of the Horticulture Agency, Lahore, has been appointed as Punjab Food Authority DG.

Umer Javed, DG of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been posted as DG Suthra Punjab Authority. Umer Abbas Mela, DC Toba Tek Singh, has replaced him as DG PDMA.

Muhammad Waheed Asghar Bhatti, chief of section at the Planning & Development Board, has been posted as MD of Punjab Resource Management & Policy Unit (PRMPU) and Saba Asghar Ali, DC Sialkot, has replaced him at the board.

Awais Mushtaq, additional director general (housing) at the LDA, has been posted as DC Sialkot. Maham Asif Malik, additional secretary at Home Department, has been posted as DC Toba Tek Singh. Ahmed Usman Javaid, DC Okara, has been posted as Additional Secretary at the Home Department.

Muhammad Ikram Malik, additional secretary Irrigation, has been posted as DC Okara.

Ali Akbar, DC Jhang, has been posted as additional secretary Irrigation. Babar Sahib Din, DG Suthra Punjab, has been posted as DC Jhang.

Maleeha Rashid, DC Khanewal, has been directed to report to the Services & General Administration Department. Hena Arshad, additional secretary Health and Population, has been posted as DC Khanewal.

Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao, DC Nankana Sahib, has been posted as additional secretary Health and Population. Ra’ana Hameed, secretary (S&C) at the Board of Revenue, has been posted as DC Nankana Sahib.

Sayyed Muhammad Abbas Shah, additional secretary Finance, has been posted as DC Bahawalnagar.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhoon, DC Bahawalnagar, has been posted as CEO of Punjab Saaf Pani Authority. Retired Capt Syed Ali Asghar, CEO of the authority, has been posted as additional secretary at the Finance Department.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026