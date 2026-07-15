Housewife held for torturing minor maid

BAHAWALPUR: The Vehari City Police claimed to have arrested a housewife for allegedly torturing her minor maid.

According to a police spokesperson, after receiving information about the alleged torture of a minor maid, Alah Rakhi (6), the City Police on the orders of DPO Tasssawar Iqbal, registered a case and raided the house of one Kalsoom alias Sumaira. He said the police arrested Kalsoom and recovered minor Allah Rakhi, who in her initial statement, alleged that she was tortured by her employer.

He said that further investigations were ongoing.

CONVICTED: Vehari Civil Judge Qaisar Hussain sentenced a woman and her accomplice to three years’ imprisonment each along with a fine in a honey trap case of Burewala Model Town Police station.

According to the prosecution, convicts Shaista and Zahid honey-trapped one Shahid Ali and tortured and stripped him as well as looted his gold chain, and Rs400,000 in cash. In addition, the convicts, after threatening Shahid Ali, drew Rs500,000 from his bank account last year.

The Burewala Model Town Police, after registering an FIR, arrested them and submitted their challan in the court.

The court sentenced Shaista and Zahid to three years’ imprisonment along with a fine of Rs53,000 each.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026