Protest at LCCI against relocation of industry

LAHORE: Hundreds of industrialists, factory owners and business representatives from Daroghawala, Saggian, Mahmood Booti, Barki Road and other industrial areas staged protest and sit-in at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday against the government’s plan to relocate the industrial areas to other places.

Led by LCCI President Fahimur Rehman Saigol, the participants expressed serious concerns at the actions/raids by the district administration, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) and the district administration and demanded an immediate halt to the relocation of industries. They also demanded accountability of the assistant commissioner (Wagah) over excesses against industrial units in the area. Referring to the recent incident at an auto parts factory in Daroghawala, they called for a transparent and impartial inquiry into the conduct of the officials involved.

Speaking on the occasion, the industry representatives demanded regularisation of industries operating in these areas, provision of basic infrastructure and facilities and an end to, what they described as, unnecessary action against industrial units.

The protesting industrialists emphasized that industries in Daroghawala, Saggian, Mahmood Booti and surrounding areas have been contributing to Pakistan’s economy, exports, tax revenues and employment for decades. They said thousands of industrial units are operating in these areas and providing livelihoods to a large number of families, but recent actions and policies by different government departments have created uncertainty and concern within the business community. They warned that continuous pressure, uncertainty and administrative obstacles would negatively affect investment, employment, exports and the overall economy.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026