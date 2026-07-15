UHS launches lab services

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday opened its own Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS), a state-of-the-art diagnostic facility established to serve the general public, hospitals and healthcare institutions across Punjab.

The facility offers more than 178 routine and specialised diagnostic tests through six specialised laboratory sections, namely clinical chemistry and immunology, haematology, microbiology, histopathology, and molecular diagnostics & genetics. specialised investigations include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry (IHC), molecular and genetic testing, PCR-based molecular diagnostics, sanger DNA sequencing, haemoglobinopathy analysis, frozen section histopathology, tumour marker assays, hormone profiling and advanced coagulation studies, many of which are not widely available in the public sector. All services are being offered at competitive, regulator-approved rates.

Besides providing accurate, reliable and affordable diagnostic services, the laboratory will also provide quality clinical material for postgraduate education and research, creating new opportunities for MD, MS, MPhil and PhD scholars at the university.

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khwaja Salman Rafique formally inaugurated the facility at a ceremony attended by UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Nadia Naseem, principals of affiliated medical colleges, senior faculty members, consultants and healthcare professionals here on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, Salman Rafique said the government was committed to making quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every citizen, adding that the new laboratory would strengthen diagnostic services, improve patient care and support medical education and research.

Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore said the launch marked a new chapter in the university’s history.

“For the last two decades, UHS has led medical education and research. Today, we are extending that excellence directly to the public through high quality diagnostic services while simultaneously creating a robust research platform for our postgraduate students and faculty,” he said.Prof Rathore said one of the most distinctive features of the facility was its direct integration with postgraduate education and research. He said UHS students and researchers had long depended on external laboratories for clinical samples and research material.

UHS haematology department’s head Prof Asif Naveed said the laboratory was equipped with fully automated systems and would function as a centre for diagnostics, teaching, specialist training and research. She said the facility would help produce highly skilled laboratory professionals while promoting molecular medicine, precision diagnostics and collaborative research.

The laboratory is fully registered with the Punjab Healthcare Commission and certified under the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System.

Following the inauguration, the minister toured various sections of the laboratory and reviewed its advanced diagnostic equipment and digital infrastructure.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026