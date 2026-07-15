First private airline to start operations in RY Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The first private sector airline will start its flight operations between Karachi and Islamabad with a stop-off at the Shaikh Zayed International Airport (SZIA), Rahim Yar Khan, from Saturday.

According to SouthAir Station Manager Abdul Ghaffar Shehzad, the airlines first flight for Rahim Yar Khan will depart from the Jinnah International Airport (JIA) Karachi on Saturday at 7:30am and will arrive at the SZIA at 8:55am. Later, the same aircraft will depart from the SZIA at 9:40am and will arrive at the Islamabad airport at 11:40am.

Similarly, the flight will depart from the IIA at 12:25pm and arrive at the SZIA at 2:40pm. After taking passengers, the flight will depart from the SZIA at 3:25pm and reach the JIA Karachi at 5pm. The flight will also operate on Wednesday with the same timings.

There will be three economy classes in the aircraft: basic,value and premium, and fares will be Rs27,008, Rs34,157 and Rs36,180, respectively, for Karachi to RYK; and Rs31,034, Rs37,697 and Rs39,234 from RYK to Islamabad.

Civil Aviation Authority SZIA Airport Manager Ahmed Ali Memon toldDawn that all the arrangements for the passengers facilities at the airport had been completed, including passengers lounge and vehicles parking.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026