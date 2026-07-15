Two killed

NAROWAL: Two women died and one person was injured after a trailer collided with a car on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said they received information that a trailer and a car had collided due to high speed. A rescue team was dispatched and they found car passengers Farzana (60), Sana (30) and Nadeem (60) in a serious condition.

He said Farzana and Sana died on the spot, while the other injured person was shifted to a government hospital after providing him with first aid.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026