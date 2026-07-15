Flood preparedness along Chenab reviewed

SARGODHA: Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Raza Chaudhry visited areas along the banks of the River Chenab in Kot Momin tehsil and reviewed the arrangements made in view of the possible flooding due to rains.

He inspected the central flood relief camp site established in Laksian and the Chenab River safety embankment at Talib Wala.

On this occasion, Kot Momin Assistant Commissioner Mohsin Dhillon and officers of the relevant departments, including irrigation department, were also present. He was briefed by the relevant officers regarding the populations affected by the floods last year, possible risks, safety measures, preparation of relief camps and pre-flood plans.

The technical team of the irrigation department informed him about the current status of the safety embankments, sensitive locations and safety arrangements.

The DC directed that the safety embankments of Chenab should be continuously monitored and all the relevant departments should be ready at all times to deal with the possible flood situation. He said that keeping in mind the experiences of last year’s super flood, all pre-flood arrangements should be completed in time so that immediate and effective action could be taken in any emergency.

He clarified that no encroachment or settlement would be allowed within or on the banks of the river and concerned agencies should ensure action in this regard as per the law. The DC further directed that availability of all basic facilities, medical aid, clean drinking water and other essential items should be ensured at all times in the flood relief camps so that immediate relief could be provided to the affected people if needed.

He also presided over a meeting regarding the proposed schemes in the annual development programme under public-private partnerships. Officers of various departments briefed on the proposed projects related to their respective sectors.

Officers of the horticulture authority, highways, Wasa, district council, municipal corporation, cattle market committee, health department and other relevant departments participated in the meeting. They presented initial proposals for the development projects.

The DC directed that all the relevant departments should finalise the details of their proposed schemes, feasibility, cost, completion period and other necessary matters and submit them soon so that feasible projects could be sent for approval. He said that the development process could be made more effective and faster by promoting private sector investments in public welfare projects through partnerships.

RAPE ATTEMPT: An alleged attempt to rape a seven-year-old girl was foiled by local after hearing the cries of the victim.

According to locals of the Maqam Hayat Islamabad Colony area of Sargodha city, a young man attempted to forcibly rape his seven-year-old neighbour S when she was feeding chickens on the roof of the house. They claimed that during the alleged rape attempt, the girl scream and the suspect fled.

The police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father and were investigating.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026