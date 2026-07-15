Cop injured, three suspects arrested in ‘encounters’

SAHIWAL: A police official was injured and three suspects were arrested in injured condition in two separate alleged police encounters in the jurisdictions of Ghalla Mandi and Yousafwala Police stations.

According to police, the first incident took place near Chak 90/9-L on Monday night when a police patrolling team, led by Sub-Inspector Shahzad Ali, signalled three suspicious motorcyclists to stop.

Police claimed the suspects sped away toward the Aziz Abad Road and opened fire on the pursuing police vehicle. Police returned fire in self-defense and apprehended two injured alleged dacoits, later identified as Imdad, a resident of 90/9-L, and Abbas, a resident of 421/EB, with two illegal pistols, though their third accomplice escaped, police claimed.

The injured suspects were shifted to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital and a case had been registered against them by the Ghala Mandi Police.

In the second shootout, a patrolling team led by Sub-Inspector Shakeel Ahmed flagged down two motorcyclists at the Malang Mor. The suspects allegedly opened fire, injuring Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mujahid Iqbal. In the retaliatory firing, one suspect, identified as Ghulam Murtaza alias Murti, a resident of 74-A/5-L, was injured and captured with a 30-bore pistol, while his accomplice, Ghulam Abbas alias Kalu, managed to flee, police claimed.

Both the injured officer and the suspect were shifted to the hospital and a case was registered by the Yousafwala Police. Police claimed that special police teams had been dispatched to track the two fleeing suspects.

KIDNAP: Two persons had been reportedly forcibly abducted in the last 24 hours.

As per details, Danish Shamshad, a former resident of Sabir Colony who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, left home at 8pm on Monday to go to the market. As soon as he stepped out, an unknown caller threatened him with dire consequences over the phone. Immediately after leaving home, unidentified suspects kidnapped him and switched off his mobile.

In another incident, Sagar Masih (19), a resident of Chak 186/9L, left home to go to the brick kiln where he worked. Unknown culprits abducted him on the way.

The Galla Mandi and Dera Rahim Police stations registered two separate cases on the complaints of Shamshadul Haq and Sardar Masih. Investigation were ongoung but so far the suspects and both men could not be traced.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026