E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Six hospitalised due to ‘toxic’ milkshake

A Correspondent Published Updated
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BAHAWALNAGAR: Six members of a family were hospitalised after consuming unwholesome homemade milkshake in Chishtian.

Reports said Danish, a resident of Mahboob Colony, prepared a mango milkshake on July 12 using milk purchased from a local shop. Shortly after consuming the drink, Danish, his wife, three children and his mother fell unconscious.

They were immediately shifted to the THQ Hospital, Chishtian, where they received emergency treatment. Health CEO Dr Shaukat Ali told Dawn that Naseem Bibi (45), Danish (30), Aliya (26), Mirha (5), Dua (3) and 18-month-old Nayab were admitted to the hospital’s emergency ward with severe food poisoning, including vomiting blood.

He said the patients’ condition was brought under control through timely medical treatment and that all six were now stable and recovering. The exact cause of the suspected food poisoning is being investigated.

ACCIDENT: A couple riding a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a speeding bus that was allegedly racing with another bus near Tibba Bodla on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, two buses were repeatedly overtaking each other near Sarwar Chowk on Haroon Road in the Tibba Bodla area when one of them struck the motorcycle carrying the couple.

The injured husband and wife were being shifted to the DHQ Hospital, but both succumbed to their injuries before reaching the facility.

Traffic and health officials said dozens of people lose their lives in Bahawalnagar district every year in accidents involving speeding buses.

Citizens have complained that instead of banning buses belonging to private companies responsible for these accidents, imposing heavy fines, or permanently barring negligent drivers, these companies were merely fined nominal amounts after each incident and allowed back on the roads only to cause similar accidents again.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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