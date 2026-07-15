CDF Munir meets Turkish president, military chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and discussed regional security dynamics and professional matters of mutual concern, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

CDF Munir is on an official visit to Turkiye aimed at strengthening strategic and defence cooperation between the two countries.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during his visit, the CDF had a series of high-level engagements with Ankara’s political and military leadership.

“Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir called on President Erdogan and Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional security,” the ISPR statement said.

Field marshal awarded Armed Forces Distinguished Service Medal

It said that the discussions focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye in the “evolving geopolitical environment”.

A post on the Turkish Presidency’s X account, which also had a picture of the two, said Erdogan received Munir at the Ankara airport.

The ISPR said Field Marshal Munir was welcomed with a guard of honour at the Turkish General Staff Headquarters and had a “detailed meeting” with Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, where they discussed “regional security dynamics and professional matters of mutual concern”.

The CDF was also awarded the Turkish Armed Forces Distinguished Service Medal by General Bayraktaroglu in recognition of his “meritorious services and commitment to bolstering bilateral military cooperation”, the statement said.

Additionally, Field Marshal Munir met General Metin Tokel, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, at the headquarters.

Separately, an X post by the Turkish embassy in Pakistan said CDF Munir was accorded aguard of honour.

“Rooted in brotherhood, mutual trust and a shared strategic vision, the enduring defence and military cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan continues to grow stronger,” the embassy’s post said.

Separately, an X post by the Turkish armed forces said “bilateral and inter-delegation meetings” were held between the two sides.

“The Field Marshal visited Antkabir, the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, where he laid a floral wreath and paid respects to the founder of modern Turkiye, acknowledging his visionary leadership and the deep-rooted historical bonds between the two nations,” the ISPR said.

“The visit of the Field Marshal signifies the resolve of both nations to further strengthen their multifaceted defence relationship and continue their joint efforts for regional peace and stability.”

Last month, Genl Tokel met CDF Munir during his visit to Pakistan.

The two had discussed regional security dynamics and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation, ISPR said. Gen Tokel had also met the naval and air chiefs during the visit.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026