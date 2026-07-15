Pakistan slams ‘blatant attacks’ against S. Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday Pak­istan “strongly condemns the blatant attacks” against Saudi Arabia the previous night, reaffirming Islam­abad’s unwavering support for the kingdom’s security and all sincere efforts aimed at promoting regional peace.

The premier’s condemnation in an X post did not further specify the attacks, though his statement came a day after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted ballistic missiles fired at the country’s south by the Houthis.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained close defence and security ties for decades, which were cemented further with the signing of a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” in September 2025.

PM Shehbaz mentioned that Pakis­tan reaffirmed its unwavering support for the kingdom’s security and “stands in complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia at this critical time”. He warned: “Such reprehensible actions [attacks] constitute a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and have the potential to further undermine regional peace and stability.”

Earlier, Pakistan backed Saudi Arabia at an emergency UN Sec­urity Council briefing on Yemen as well, calling for all parties concerned to resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026