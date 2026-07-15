E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Pakistan slams ‘blatant attacks’ against S. Arabia

Dawn Report Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday Pak­istan “strongly condemns the blatant attacks” against Saudi Arabia the previous night, reaffirming Islam­abad’s unwavering support for the kingdom’s security and all sincere efforts aimed at promoting regional peace.

The premier’s condemnation in an X post did not further specify the attacks, though his statement came a day after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted ballistic missiles fired at the country’s south by the Houthis.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained close defence and security ties for decades, which were cemented further with the signing of a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” in September 2025.

PM Shehbaz mentioned that Pakis­tan reaffirmed its unwavering support for the kingdom’s security and “stands in complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia at this critical time”. He warned: “Such reprehensible actions [attacks] constitute a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and have the potential to further undermine regional peace and stability.”

Earlier, Pakistan backed Saudi Arabia at an emergency UN Sec­urity Council briefing on Yemen as well, calling for all parties concerned to resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

WHEN Pakistan assumed the chairmanship of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women this week, it did so while...
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe