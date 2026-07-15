E-Paper | July 15, 2026

PTCL gets new CEO

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
PTCL CEO Nadeem Khan. — picture courtesy PTCL website
PTCL CEO Nadeem Khan. — picture courtesy PTCL website
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ISLAMABAD: The board of directors of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) on Tuesday confirmed Nadeem Khan as the company’s chief executive officer.

Nadeem Khan’s telecommunications career incl­udes over two decades with PTCL and Ufone, and, prior to that, more than seven years of international assignments with Millicom International Cellular.

He joined Ufone as Chief Financial Officer in 2003, a role he held for a decade. He was appointed Group Chief Financial Officer at PTCL and Ufone in 2017, going on to oversee the companies’ financial strategy during a period of major transformation, including the Telenor Pakistan acquisition.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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