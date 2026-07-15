E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Tribal chiefs oppose plan to ‘abolish’ Kalat division

Saleem Shahid Published Updated
A file photo of Nawab Aslam Raisani. — APP/File
A file photo of Nawab Aslam Raisani. — APP/File
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QUETTA: The tribal leadership of Sarawan, headed by Chief of Sarawan Nawab Moha­mmad Aslam Raisani, on Tuesday strongly opposed the proposed plan to abolish Kalat division and merge Mastung district into Quetta division and Kachhi district into Sibi division, announcing that the move would be challenged in court.

A meeting, presided over by Nawab Aslam Raisani and attended by prominent tribal leaders, termed the proposed plan a malicious, provocative and anti-public decision.

The participants decided to initiate legal proceedings against the proposed merger of Mastung into Quetta division, maintaining that Mastung has historically, culturally, politically and geographically remained an integral part of Kalat.

They argued that no government had the authority or justification to alter its historic status. They said Kalat possessed a centuries-old historical identity and alleged that the proposed abolition of the division was part of a “dangerous conspiracy” aimed at undermining the region’s historical and administrative significance.

The participants accused the provincial government of disregarding Balochistan’s historical heritage, traditions, language, culture and geography. They warned that any decisions taken without public consent would further deepen public anger and resentment.

They resolved to challenge the proposed administrative changes in court, arguing that neither the public nor their elected representatives had been consulted on the matter.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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