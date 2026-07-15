AJK seeks security presence at all polling stations

• Election Commission finalises arrangements for July 27 polls, warns against code violations

• PTI seeks delay in election due to unrest, urges CEC to call multi-party moot for consensus

•Nawaz to address rally in Mirpur on 19th

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission on Tuesday approved the deployment of “adequate security personnel at all polling stations” ahead of the July 27 elections in the region, which has been hit by violent protests since June this year.

In a meeting to finalise the election arrangements, chaired by Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, the commission directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of the code of conduct, warning that violations would invite legal action.

The commission directed returning officers (ROs) and deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure effective implementation of the code of conduct for political parties, candidates and polling agents. Monitoring teams were instructed to promptly report any violations to the relevant authorities for action in accordance with the law.

The meeting also approved a comprehensive movement plan for the transportation of polling staff and election material, including ballot boxes, aimed at ensuring their secure and timely delivery.

Under the plan, multiple assembly points will be established along designated routes, with each point serving five to six polling stations, to optimise vehicle utilisation and reduce transportation costs. The scheme also provides for the safe return of polling staff and election material after polling and the timely transmission of election results to the respective returning officers and the central control room.

The commission decided that constituency-wise funds would be released to DCs for hiring transport required for the two-way movement of polling personnel, ballot boxes and election material. The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner retired justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, was attended by the commission’s constitutional members, senior civil administration, and police officials.

PTI seeks delay

On the other hand, the PTI sought a two-month delay in the election, asking the federal and regional governments to postpone the polls owing to the prevailing unrest. PTI regional president and former AJK premier Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said the delay was necessary to ensure a peaceful environment for the public and restore the confidence of all political parties in the electoral process.

The statement came as clashes erupted between law enforcement personnel and protesters in Baloch area of Sudhnoti district and Mutyalmara village on the outskirts of Rawalakot on Tuesday, reportedly resulting in several casualties.

The PTI leader argued that continuing electioneering under the existing circumstances could aggravate tensions and lead to further losses, while making it impossible to hold free, fair, transparent and impartial elections. Niazi also urged the chief election commissioner to convene an all-party conference without delay to develop a national consensus on the way forward.

The conference should enable political parties to decide the future course of action and create conditions in which the election results would be acceptable to all stakeholders, he added.

Nawaz to visit Kashmir

The PML-N leaders, however, opposed any potential delays in the polls and said party president Nawaz Sharif would visit Mirpur on July 19 to address a rally to boost the party’s election campaign in AJK.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah announced the visit while speaking to reporters in Mirpur alongside his colleague from the federal cabinet. He said no group would be allowed to disrupt the peaceful environment in AJK.

According to Rana Sanaullah, the bond between Pakistan and the people of Kashmir was unbreakable, and Pakistan attached importance to the Kashmir dispute.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026