E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Nasa chief visits Kazakhstan as Russia launches ISS crew

Reuters Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

WASHINGTON: Russia launched two cosm­onauts and an American astronaut to the International Space Station on Tuesday from Kazakhstan, resuming crewed flights from a recently repaired launchpad with a rare joint attendance by the heads of Nasa and Russia’s space agency.

US astronaut Anil Menon and cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome aboard Russia’s Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft at 10:47 am EDT (1447 GMT), bound for the ISS, where they will spend about eight months as the station’s 75th rotation crew.

The crew and their Soyuz spacecraft were placed into orbit some 10 minutes later, beginning a roughly three-hour orbital trek to the football field-sized space laboratory ahead of docking at 1:56pm EDT. Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman traveled to Baikonur for meetings with Roscosmos director Dmitry Bakanov and to watch the launch, the first visit to Russia’s launch pad by a Nasa chief since 2018.

Tensions over the Russia-Ukraine war had largely prevented Bill Nelson, former President Joe Biden’s Nasa chief, from such talks. The Expedition 75 mission was the first spaceflight for Menon, 49. Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut, flew on a SpaceX capsule in 2024 with Menon’s wife, SpaceX engineer Anna Menon, and two others in the Polaris Dawn mission, a private spacewalking voyage funded by Isaacman.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

WHEN Pakistan assumed the chairmanship of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women this week, it did so while...
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe