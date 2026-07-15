E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Man accused of sedating, assaulting 14 women

AFP Published Updated
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BERLIN: A 68-year-old Berlin man has been charged with sedating and raping 14 women whom he had met on dating apps and filming the assaults, German prosecutors said on Tuesday.

None of the victims had any recollection of the alleged acts, which were uncovered when police raided the suspect’s apartment and seized data sticks containing “numerous videos of sexual offences”, they said.

“The accused is alleged to have sedated the women with sleeping pills in combination with alcohol and then raped them,” the Berlin prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

“He is said to have met the women beforehand via online dating platforms.” A total of 58 women have been identified in relation to the man’s alleged crimes, and the charges brought so far relate to 22 instances of rape against 14 women, the prosecutors said.

Authorities were tipped off about the case by police in Lower Saxony state who were investigating similar crimes commit­ted by another man. This individual had been communicating with the suspect in Berlin.

Police in Berlin raided the suspect’s apartment for the first time in March last year, when they uncovered the videos of alleged assaults. Following a second search in March this year, the accused was arrested and has been in pre-trial detention since, they said.

He is accused of 22 counts of aggravated rape as well as causing dangerous bodily harm. Investigations related to the other potential victims are ongoing, prosecutors said.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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