ECP begins consultations with KP govt for LG polls in 23 districts

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formally started consultations with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to finalise a date for local government elections in 23 districts of the province.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over a meeting to this effect at the Election Commission Secretariat on Tuesday.

Members of the Commission, the ECP Secretary, Chief Secretary of KP, Secretary of Local Government and senior ECP officials attended the meeting.

The CEC emphasised the importance of establishing local governments, saying holding LG elections was a constitutional requirement under Article 140-A of the Constitution.

Under Section 219(4) of the Elections Act, 2017, the ECP is bound to hold local government elections within 120 days of the expiry of the term of local governments.

The ECP was briefed that terms of local government institutions in KP had expired on March 14 and June 19, 2026, respectively.

The meeting was informed that delimitation in the 23 districts had been completed and the Commission was “fully prepared” to hold elections there.

Under Section 219(3) of the Elections Act and Rule 15(1) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Councils (Conduct of Elections) Rules, 2021, the ECP must consult the provincial government before announcing the election schedule.

Chief Secretary of KP briefed the Commission that the ECP’s letter seeking consultations on the election date was received on July 8 and a summary had been sent to the provincial cabinet immediately. He said the provincial administration was administratively ready to assist the Commission and make arrangements for the polls.

The ECP asked the chief secretary to provide a copy of the summary to the Commission.

It was decided that another round of consultations would be held after 15 days to fix the date for elections in 23 districts.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026