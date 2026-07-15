BDU official martyred while defusing bomb in Hassankhel

PESHAWAR: A member of the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) of the police was martyred while defusing an improvised explosive device inside an abandoned police post in the Faqeeri Banr area of the Hassankhel subdivision here on Tuesday, the police said.

They said that the post had been abandoned by the police.

Officials said that a bomb had already gone off inside the post, but another one was left unexploded.

They said that a BDU member, Khaisat Rehman, who travelled from the provincial capital, was attempting to defuse the second IED when it went off.

The police said that the area was immediately cordoned off and a search operation was launched.

Hassankhel, an area located some 50 miles south of the provincial capital, has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks against the law enforcement agencies during the last four years.

Quadcopter attacks have also been taking place in the area for some time, claiming several lives.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026