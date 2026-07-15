Four bakery workers die of burn injuries in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The four workers of a bakery in the Karimpura locality, who had suffered burn injuries recently, died during treatment at a hospital in Peshawar.

The workers had suffered burns on July 8 when a fire broke out at the manufacturing unit due to gas leakage.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Hammad, a resident of Kothiala, Sajjad, a resident of Dinha, Rashid, a resident of Rach Behn, Kothiala, and Faisal, a resident of Lower Sylhed.

They were under treatment at a hospital in Peshawar.

The bodies were transported to Abbottabad, where they were laid to rest.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026