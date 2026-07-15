525 Afghan families repatriated from Bannu

BANNU: Around 525 Afghan families have been sent back to their homeland following their eviction from three refugee camps here, officials said on Tuesday.

Bannu additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Umar Khittab Khan told Dawn that the phased repatriation of all Afghan refugees was being carried out in line with the directives of the KP government, whether they lived in refugee camps, urban areas or villages.

He said that under the policy, all 525 families living in refugee camps in Bizankhel, Ghoriwala and Mamandkhel areas had been repatriated to Afghanistan.

According to the ADC, the families were repatriated through the Torkham border crossing, with the government providing transportation and other necessary facilities to facilitate the repatriation process.

Three refugee camps vacated

He added that the administration was now focusing on Afghan nationals living in rented houses or private residences across the city of Bannu and its surrounding villages.

He said that their records have been shared with the respective police stations and, in accordance with government directives, efforts were underway to ensure their early repatriation.

The ADC further said that Afghan families willing to return voluntarily may stay at the temporary transit centres established by the district administration. From there, transportation will be arranged to take them to the Torkham border for their return to Afghanistan.

The repatriation of Afghan families via the Torkham border has gained momentum, with the federal government ordering the arrest and deportation of those living in the country without valid visas.

Officials at the Hamza Baba transit point in Landi Kotal said earlier this week that the numbers exceeded the 10,000 figure on a daily basis since Pakistan recently ordered all Afghan nationals on its soil to go back to their country until July 10.

In Bajaur, dozens of Afghan refugee families departed for their homeland on Tuesday after authorities launched a repatriation drive against Afghans residing in the district unlawfully, following the expiry of the July 10 deadline for their voluntary repatriation.

Sources in the district administration told Dawn that about 50 Afghan refugee families, living in Lowi Mamund, Salarzai and Khar tehsils had been deported during the drive.

They said the drive was launched in line with directives of the provincial government after the federal government’s July 10 deadline, which ordered all Afghan nationals residing in the country to return to their homeland.

It said the operation was conducted under the supervision of teams from the district administration and police.

According to the sources, families from Pashat village in Salarzai tehsil, Haji Lawang area in Khar tehsil and Mena, Zagai, Laghari and Mula Kali in Lowi Mamund tehsil were repatriated to their homeland since Monday.

The sources added that the repatriation of Afghan families, most of whom, had been living with local communities for the past four decades, was made possible largely with the support of local elders who convinced them to leave voluntarily to avoid forced deportation.

In South Waziristan, the police on Tuesday detained 22 Afghan nationals during an operation in Wana city, officials said.

Wana Circle DSP Asghar Ali Shah said the action was carried out in coordination with the district administration and other departments.

He said the detained Afghan nationals were repatriated to Afghanistan through the Torkham border in accordance with legal procedures and government policy, adding the district administration arranged transportation to take the refugees to Torkham border.

Mr Shah said the district administration and police were taking steps to ensure the return of Afghan nationals in a dignified manner.

“All relevant institutions are performing their responsibilities in accordance with government directives,” he said, adding the action against undocumented foreign nationals will continue in line with official regulations.

Residents said some detained Afghan nationals had lived in Wana and its surrounding areas for 25-30 years. Some Afghans were born in Wana and had spent most of their lives in the area.

However, officials said that such refugees did not possess the required travel and identification documents for legal residency due to which a decision was made to repatriate them through the Torkham border in accordance with government policy and prevailing laws.

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees has expressed concerns about the “forced” repatriation of Afghan nationals.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026