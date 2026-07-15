Erosion along river poses threat of damage to Dir jail, GT Road

LOWER DIR: A serious threat posed by erosion along the Panjkora River opposite to district jail in Timergara remains unaddressed despite lapse of three years, raising concerns about safety of the prison building, a key section of the main GT Road and nearby power infrastructure.

Locals said that repeated requests had been made to relevant authorities over the past three years to construct a protective embankment at the vulnerable site, but no practical steps had been taken so far.

They said that recent rains and an increase in water flow in the Panjkora River had intensified erosion along the riverbank, heightening the risk of damage to district jail and GT Road. The road connects Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral, Swat and Bajaur districts with each other.

Locals said that if a protective embankment was not constructed without delay, the erosion could worsen, posing a serious threat not only to the jail building but also to the region’s main road network.

They also pointed out that an electricity pole installed along the road had become dangerously tilted due to continuous erosion and could collapse anytime. They said that collapse of the pole could result in loss of life and prolonged disruption of power supply to the area.

They urged chief minister, Malakand commissioner, Lower Dir deputy commissioner, irrigation department, National Highway Authority (NHA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other relevant agencies to take immediate measures to construct a protective embankment, prevent further river erosion and relocate the vulnerable electricity pole to a safer place to avert any potential disaster.

DISTINCTION: Fatima, a student of Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF) in Lower Dir, has secured fifth position nationwide in SunderSTEM Grade-4 Test.

According to an official statement, the achievement has brought recognition to both Lower Dir and ESEF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The district programme officer, Mohammad Irshad Khan, congratulated the student, her parents, facilitator and the ESEF team, saying the success reflected quality education, hard work and effective academic supervision.

VISIT: The adviser to chief minister on social welfare, Malik Liaquat Ali Khan, announced a grant of Rs1 million for Timergara Press Club and reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to press freedom and journalists’ welfare.

During a visit to the press club here the other day, he inaugurated development projects completed at a cost of Rs2 million. He said that provincial government was taking steps to improve journalists’ welfare, healthcare facilities and press club infrastructure.

The president of the press club, Haleem Asad, highlighted the club’s role in raising public issues and promoting responsible journalism.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026