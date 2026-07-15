E-Paper | July 15, 2026

KMU to hold MDCAT on Aug 16

Bureau Report Published Updated
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PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University has started preparations to hold ‘medical dental college admission test’ after the provincial government’s decision to entrust the varsity for third time in a row to organise the high-profile test.

This was revealed in a meeting of KMU deans, head of departments and administrative staff here the other day, a press release said. The participants were informed that arrangements were under way to ensure timely and efficient conduct of MDCAT on Aug 16.

The participants of the meeting reaffirmed that MDCAT 2026 would be conducted in accordance with the highest standards of transparency, merit, discipline, security and professionalism.

They expressed concerns over the recent campaign being carried out on social media against KMU’s leadership, particularly its vice-chancellor.

They said that unverified information, rumours and factually incorrect content were being deliberately circulated in an organised attempt to damage the university’s reputation, undermine public confidence and create unwarranted doubts regarding the transparent conduct of the upcoming MDCAT.

They said that such baseless propaganda could neither undermine the varsity’s professional competence, nor hinder its commitment to conducting MDCAT in a transparent, fair and merit-based manner.

During the past few years, students’ enrolment had increased from 3,000 to 90,000, they added.

The participants of the meeting said that all major administrative, financial and policy decisions of the university were made in accordance with Universities Act, statutes, rules, regulations and established institutional procedures.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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