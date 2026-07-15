ILF rallies against ‘solitary confinement’ of Imran, Bushra

PESHAWAR: The members of Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration to demand of the government to end the ‘solitary confinement’ of former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi and allow meetings with them in Adiala Jail.

The demonstration, held on the premises of Peshawar High Court, was led by ILF provincial president Ali Zaman, PHC Bar Association vice president Arshid Ali Nowshervi and other leaders of the forum.

The protesters were raising slogans in favour of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi and against the Constitution 26th and 27th amendments. They were also holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans and message.

Addressing the gathering, Ali Zaman stated that the prime purpose of the demonstration was to protest the continuous constitutional violations of the rights of their leader Imran Khan by keeping him and Bushra Bibi in solitary confinements and also not permitting them visitation rights.

He said that those restrictions should be forthwith done away with and PTI leaders and their family members should be permitted to meet them.

He criticised the Constitution 26th and 27th amendments, stating that those sweeping changes in the Constitution had turned judiciary completely subservient to the government. He claimed that there was no independent court in the country. Mr Zaman also criticised delay in holding of polls of bar associations across the province including that of PHCBA and demanded that the same should be held at the earliest.

He expressed the hope that with their efforts, Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi would get their due rights in the prison.

Arshid Nowshervi said that recently the chief justice of Pakistan held a conference on prisons reforms wherein chief ministers of the four provinces were also invited.

He said that on one hand efforts were made for reforming the prison system and on the other hand their leader Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were denied the rights permissible to them in prison under the Constitution and law.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026