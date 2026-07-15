E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Office of Saudi Airlines opens in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published Updated
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PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here on Tuesday urged the Saudi government to launch direct flights from Peshawar to Jeddah, Madinah and Riyadh and establish a Saudi consulate in the provincial capital to facilitate pilgrims, workers and other travellers.

He made the remarks during a visit of Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy after they jointly inaugurated Saudi Airlines office in Peshawar, said an official statement.

The ceremony was also attended by Saudi country director, officials of the embassy of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, travel agents and members of business community.

The governor said that the facility would provide improved travel services to people of the province, particularly Haj and Umrah pilgrims and those travelling to Saudi Arabia for employment. He said that a large number of people from KP travelled to Saudi Arabia every year. He said that direct flights from Peshawar to Jeddah, Madinah and Riyadh had become a pressing need.

He requested the Saudi envoy to facilitate establishment of a consulate of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Peshawar, saying it would significantly ease access to visa and consular services for the people of the province.

Mr Kundi said that Pakistan and the Kingdom enjoyed historic and brotherly relations based on mutual trust and cooperation. He also expressed confidence that enhanced business-to-business contacts would further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, the Saudi envoy visited Governor’s House. The ambassador and governor discussed longstanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and matters of mutual interest.

The governor briefed the ambassador on KP’s mineral, oil and gas resources, hydropower potential, and historical significance of Peshawar as the cradle of the ancient Gandhara civilisation.

Ambassador Al-Malkiy appreciated the hospitality extended to him and praised Governor Kundi’s efforts to project a positive image of KP. He said that Saudi Arabia valued its enduring friendship with Pakistan.

He also recorded his remarks in the visitors’ book, while Mr Kundi presented him with a traditional handcrafted wooden souvenir from Dera Ismail Khan.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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