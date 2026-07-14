E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Death toll in latest Hormuz vessel strikes rises to two: maritime group

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The death toll from strikes on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz has risen to two, according to the International Maritime Organisation, after Iran was accused of hitting two ships in Omani waters, AFP reports.

“We are gravely concerned by the latest attacks on shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz reported since last night, which have claimed the lives of at least two seafarers and injured several others,” the IMO says, as New Delhi summoned an Iranian diplomat over the death of an Indian crew member.

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