US ‘threatening’ ICC members: Iranian official

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi has accused the US of “threatening” ICC member states in an effort to undermine the global tribunal before it investigates the US and Israel for their attack on Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

Gharibabadi said the US was using “sanctions, visa cancellations, and political pressure to halt their cooperation with the court”.

The comments come a day after the US government said it would work to “systematically disable” the Hague-based court. Eleven ICC officials, including the chief prosecutor, have so far been placed under US sanctions and travel bans.