E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Pezeshkian vows to defend ‘every inch’ of Iran

Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has responded to Donald Trump’s recent comments, in which the US president claims to have taken out the majority of Iran’s military capabilities, Al Jazeera reports.

“Their rhetoric continues, but the question is, have they reached their goals on the battlefield?”, Pezeshkian says in televised remarks.

“The people who decided to try and tear apart our country — what have their actions ultimately achieved?”, he adds. “We will defend every inch of our homeland with our actions.”

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe