Pezeshkian vows to defend ‘every inch’ of Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has responded to Donald Trump’s recent comments, in which the US president claims to have taken out the majority of Iran’s military capabilities, Al Jazeera reports.

“Their rhetoric continues, but the question is, have they reached their goals on the battlefield?”, Pezeshkian says in televised remarks.

“The people who decided to try and tear apart our country — what have their actions ultimately achieved?”, he adds. “We will defend every inch of our homeland with our actions.”