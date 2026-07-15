E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Israel faces reserve troop, tank shortages: Army Radio

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Israel’s military is facing shortages of reserve personnel and combat-ready tanks, with some reserve formations nearing “effective collapse,” Anadolu reports citing Israeli Army Radio.

Under the headline ‘The Army’s Warning of the Collapse of the Reserve Forces’, the broadcaster says reserve brigades and battalions are operating below strength, with insufficient tanks available for combat.

It adds that a reserve armoured brigade was recently deployed to a key operational sector in Lebanon, but accounts from commanders and soldiers painted a different picture from the one presented by decision-makers.

“These are not full brigades,” the report says. “They are far from it.”

According to the broadcaster, the military no longer has enough combat-ready tanks after many were damaged in fighting and taken out of service, forcing reserve armoured companies to operate with fewer tanks than required.

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