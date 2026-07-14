Kuwaitis urged to not photograph attack sites, debris

Kuwaiti citizens have been instructed by the military to refrain from photographing the sites of hostile drone and missile attacks.

“The Armed Forces urge brotherly citizens and residents not to approach, touch, or photograph any debris, parts, or remnants resulting from the fall of missiles or drones, and not to publish or circulate any photos or video clips of affected sites or shrapnel drop sites and remnants of interception operations via social media, and to report them immediately by calling the emergency number (112), to preserve public security and safety,” a statement from defence ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi reads.