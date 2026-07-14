Axios, citing US and Israeli officials, reports that US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call last Thursday that Israel should redeploy its forces out of Syria and Lebanon, according to Reuters.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Axios, citing US and Israeli officials, reports that US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call last Thursday that Israel should redeploy its forces out of Syria and Lebanon, according to Reuters.