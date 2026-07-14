E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Latest round of direct Israel-Lebanon talks commence in Rome

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Israeli and Lebanese representatives have begun another two-day round of US-mediated talks in Rome, the sixth round of direct negotiations since the ceasefire between Iran, US and Israel was declared in April, Al Jazeera reports.

The Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to Washington are leading the delegations, with the US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel also in attendance.

Israeli media reports that, unlike previous rounds, military representatives from both sides will not be participating in this round of negotiations.

Beirut is hoping to secure an Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon, although expectations for swift progress are low.

This photograph shows the US embassy in Rome on July 14, 2026, on the first day of talks between the Lebanese and Israeli delegations on the backdrop of a regional escalation between Washington and Tehran. — AFP
This photograph shows the US embassy in Rome on July 14, 2026, on the first day of talks between the Lebanese and Israeli delegations on the backdrop of a regional escalation between Washington and Tehran. — AFP
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