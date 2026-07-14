Strait of Hormuz will reopen only ‘when Iran's rights are respected,’ says army

The Strait of Hormuz will never reopen through US attacks and “respecting the rights of the Iranian people” is the only path to restoring passage through the strategic waterway, an Iranian military spokesman says, according to Anadolu.

According to Iranian state television, Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia says: “The Strait of Hormuz will never reopen through US attacks, war or evil. The only way to reopen it is by respecting the rights of the Iranian people.”

Akraminia adds that Iran remains committed to avenging the assassination of late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and all those who lost their lives during the war.