E-Paper | July 14, 2026

US will reap nothing but failure in face of Iran’s deterrence doctrine: envoy

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Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, warns that American aggression against the Islamic republic will lead to a “calculable and structural failure for Washington”, state news agency IRNA reports.

In a column titled ‘The New Geometry of Global Power’, published by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Jalali points to how Iran’s “deterrence doctrine” has been brought to a new level by the synergy of defence capability and active diplomacy.

Jalali, referring to the renewed US attacks on Iran, says “aggressive behaviour will only fail, given the Islamic republic’s diplomacy, which relies on social capital and popular legitimacy”, IRNA reports.

“The Iranian ambassador to Russia further wrote in this note about the current geopolitical coordinates, beginning with the unprovoked war of aggression, which, according to him, was out of desperation by the US and the Israeli regime,” IRNA adds.

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