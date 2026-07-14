India condemns latest tanker attacks, says one sailor dead and 10 injured

India has expressed deep concern over attacks on the MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa oil tankers during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs says both vessels were carrying 30 Indian seafarers, among their combined crew of 46.

“Of the 12 Indian nationals onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one has tragically lost his life and another has been injured. Of the 18 Indian nationals onboard MT Mombasa, 9 have sustained injuries, including 2 who are reported to be seriously injured,” the statement reads, extending condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national.

“Our mission and post in the UAE are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the UAE authorities to ensure all possible assistance to the affected Indian seafarers,” it adds.

“The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned this morning by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest against these attacks was lodged with him.”

India strongly condemns the attacks targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz.

“We also reiterate our deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West-Asian region and call for immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region,” the statement adds.

“In particular, the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease in order that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, can be restored at the earliest.”