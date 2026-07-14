Norwegian tanker attacked off coast of Oman: company

A Norwegian tanker has been hit by an explosion caused by an unidentified device off the Omani coast, AFP reports citing a crisis response company.

MTI Network says in a statement that shipping company Stolt Tankers reported that at approximately 12:40am local time (1:40am PKT), “its tanker vessel Stolt Magnesium, while on passage in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman, suffered from an explosion of an unidentified external device”, with a spokesman adding that “fortunately [sailors] are all safe and accounted for”.