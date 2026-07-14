European airlines warned against flying over Gulf airspace

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) says airlines should not operate over Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE and near the waters of the Gulf of Oman, Al Jazeera reports.

“Unpredictable military developments, combined with the possible use of missiles, drones, combat aircraft and air-defence systems, create a high risk to civil flights at all altitudes and flight levels within the concerned airspace,” EASA says in a statement.

The agency advised airlines last week not to operate within the airspace of Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon.