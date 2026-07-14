Three jailed for life in Bahrain on charges of spying for Iran

Bahraini authorities have said three people were sentenced to life in prison over charges of spying for Iran’s IRGC, the latest in a crackdown on Iran-linked cells, AFP reports.

“Three defendants were charged with colluding with the terrorist Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its operatives to assist in hostile and terrorist acts against the Kingdom of Bahrain and to harm its interests; the court sentenced all of them to life imprisonment,” the prosecution said.

Since the war began, Gulf states, which have borne the brunt of Tehran’s attacks, have cracked down on alleged IRGC-linked cells.