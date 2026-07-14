Oman to continue transparent, neutral cooperation to restore freedom of navigation in Hormuz Strait

The Omani foreign ministry has announced it will continue its “transparent and neutral cooperation with all parties to restore freedom of navigation” in the Strait of Hormuz, in compliance with international law.

The ministry, in light of “discussions and views concerning navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”, says it “remains fully committed to its obligations as a state party to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and calls on all parties to respect and abide by international law”.