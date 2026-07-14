E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Oman to continue transparent, neutral cooperation to restore freedom of navigation in Hormuz Strait

Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

The Omani foreign ministry has announced it will continue its “transparent and neutral cooperation with all parties to restore freedom of navigation” in the Strait of Hormuz, in compliance with international law.

The ministry, in light of “discussions and views concerning navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”, says it “remains fully committed to its obligations as a state party to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and calls on all parties to respect and abide by international law”.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe