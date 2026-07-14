‘This war is a disaster’: Omani foreign minister

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi says the US-Israeli war on Iran “has achieved none of its officially assigned objectives” and lacks a UN mandate.

“This war is a disaster,” he writes in an opinion piece published in the French newspaper Le Monde.

The minister adds: “Nevertheless, if it finally buries the myth of containment in the Gulf, then there is reason for hope: the emergence of a fairer, more realistic and more effective system, thus correcting nearly half a century of strategic errors.”

For him, the most serious threats to the region do not come from Tehran, but from Tel Aviv, he warns.