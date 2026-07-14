Iran condemns Britain's designation of IRGC as security threat

Iran’s foreign ministry has condemned Britain’s decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a security threat, calling the move “unjustified” and “irresponsible”, Reuters reports.

The ministry says the IRGC was an official part of Iran’s armed forces and has accused Britain of violating international law by targeting a state institution.

Britain on Monday banned support for the IRGC and a linked group under new powers aimed at preventing foreign states from using proxies for activities such as surveillance and sabotage.