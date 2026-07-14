Hormuz will never open by US ‘aggression’: Iran’s army

The Strait of Hormuz will never be opened by “war, evil, and American aggression”, the Iranian army’s spokesperson, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, was cited as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

The country’s armed forces will not relent over the key waterway, Akraminia added. Respecting the rights of the Iranian people is the only way to open the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

“We are obligated to avenge the blood of the martyrs, especially the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution,” Akraminia said.