Gulf Cooperation Council slams attacks on UAE tankers in Hormuz

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has denounced Iranian attacks on two Emirati oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, with Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi calling it “an explicit violation of United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2817, which stresses the necessity of protecting international navigation and refraining from targeting commercial vessels or endangering maritime lanes,” Al Jazeera reports.

Albudaiwi said the GCC stands firmly with the UAE and supports all measures taken to protect its security, sovereignty and vital interests.