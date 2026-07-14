Israel continues to breach ceasefire in Southern Lebanon: IRNA

According to the Lebanese media El-Nashra, an explosion has occurred in Safita on the southern outskirts of Yahmar al-Shqif town as a result of Israeli attacks, IRNA reports.

Lebanese sources have stated that the Israeli attacks also caused an explosion in Kfar Tebnit, marking the second such blast within less than two hours.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have detonated several residential homes in Majdel Zoun in the Tyre district and Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil area this morning.

According to Lebanese sources, Bayut al-Siyad has also come under Israeli artillery shelling.