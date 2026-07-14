Kuwait condemns Iran’s attack on UAE tankers

Kuwait has denounced Iran’s attacks on two Emirati oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, calling them “reprehensible”, according to Al Jazeera.

The country’s foreign ministry described the act, which killed an Indian crew member and injured several others, as a “flagrant violation of international law” and a “direct threat to the security and safety of maritime navigation and global energy supplies”.

It also expressed its solidarity with the UAE and urged an end to fighting in the region.