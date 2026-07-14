Iran has shipped over 80m barrels of oil since the MoU signing: maritime traffic monitor

In the 26 days since the Islamabad MoU was signed, Iran has shipped out more than 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products, TankerTrackers — a maritime traffic monitor — says.

The shipped oil is worth more than $6 billion currently.

“Now that the US Navy blockade is being reinstated more than a month ahead of schedule, it appears that around 30 million barrels of Iranian crude oil have yet to depart,” TankerTrackers says.

“However, there are also more than 60 million barrels of floating storage capacity available within the blockade perimeter should Iran be forced to scale back its oil production.”