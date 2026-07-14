Bahrain says it has foiled multiple Iranian attacks

Bahrain’s defence force has thwarted several Iranian attacks, it has said in a statement, Al Jazeera reports

“The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announces that Iran continues its systematic aggression through its heinous attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” it says.

“The General Command emphasises that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

It has urged its citizens to continue to exercise caution and to avoid approaching any suspicious objects.