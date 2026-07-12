GB budget to be tabled tomorrow

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah has convened a session of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Monday at 4pm at the Assembly Building in Jutial, where GB Chief Minister Amjad Hussain Advocate is expected to present the first quarter budget for the fiscal year 2026-27.

The budget presentation was delayed after the formation of the new government remained incomplete following the recent political transition in the region.

The annual budget, which is normally presented and approved before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, could not be tabled in the assembly due to the delay in completing government formation.

Despite assuming office, the chief minister has yet to announce his cabinet.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026