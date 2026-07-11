US delegation in Lebanon to discuss Israel 'pilot zone' withdrawal: official

A US military delegation has met with Lebanon’s army in Beirut to discuss the implementation of Israel’s withdrawal from one of the “pilot zones” in occupied territory, a Lebanese military official tells AFP.

“The American military delegation arrived and began meetings with the Lebanese army command to discuss the mechanisms for implementing the first pilot zone from which the Israelis will withdraw, allowing the Lebanese army to deploy,” the official says, requesting anonymity.

“This is the main objective the American military delegation is bringing to Lebanon … it is the translation and implementation of the framework agreement.”

The official adds, “The first pilot zone will launch in a matter of days, and further pilot zones are being mapped out and planned.”