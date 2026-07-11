Iran’s UN envoy warns Tehran ‘will no longer be bound’ by the MoU if US violations continue

Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, says Tehran will stop honouring its memorandum of understanding with the US if the latter’s attacks continue, accusing Washington of a “flagrant violation” of the UN Charter over attacks on Iranian islands and southern cities on July 7 and 8, Al Jazeera reports.

“Should the United States continue to violate its obligations under the MoU, Iran will no longer be bound to fulfil its obligations under the MoU,” he tells reporters outside the UN Security Council, adding that Tehran remains committed “provided that the United States fully and faithfully complies with its own obligations”.